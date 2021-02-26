Glen Johnson names the two signings Chelsea FC need to make

Glen Johnson believes that Chelsea FC need to bring in a new defender and striker in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are bound to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC were very active last summer as they signed the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz under Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel will now be starting to think about the players that the Blues could bring in ahead of his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge following his appointment last month.

Former Chelsea FC star feels that the club need to recruit a younger centre-half and a top striker to bolster their squad this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Johnson said: “I think they need a top, younger centre half and they need a top striker.

“Obviously they’ve spent a lot of money in the wide areas and in midfield. I think they’re a far better side with Giroud and he’s the guy that they’ve been trying to get out of the door for the last few years.

“It shows you that they’ve tried to replace him and haven’t managed to do so.

“I think a top striker is the main thing. Giroud is 34 now so there’s only so much he can do. The same stands at centre-half because Thiago Silva is different class but his body can’t cope with the Premier League every week.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on top-four rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

