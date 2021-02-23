Graeme Souness believes that Mason Mount has all of the necessary ingredients to develop into a “top player” at Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel.

The England international has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and he has earned plenty of praise for his performances this term.

Mount has been one of the west London side’s most consistent performers and he has been earning high praise for his fine displays.

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored five goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Blues this season, and he netted a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Newcastle United boss Souness has been highly impressed with what he has seen from Mount this season and he is tipping the England international to continue his fine form in the coming weeks and months.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness said: “Mason Mount constantly gets picked in that Chelsea team and already it appears that Thomas Tuchel, their new manager, likes him as well, despite the experienced squad they have.

“When results weren’t what Frank Lampard wanted and he had the temptation to revert back to experience, he stuck with the youngster and that says a great deal.

“Mount sees a picture, has great technique and athleticism and also looks to have a fabulous attitude – all the things you need to be a top player.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC on Tuesday night when the Blues return to Champions League action with the first leg of their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

