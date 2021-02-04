‘Of course’: Hakim Ziyech sends message to Chelsea FC supporters

Hakim Ziyech has insisted that he feels fully settled at Chelsea FC as he looks to enjoy a strong second half of the season.

The Morocco international has been settling into life at the west London club since having signed for the Blues from Ajax in the summer transfer window last year.

Ziyech has struggled with a string of injury issues so far this season but he is now looking to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel and hold down a regular spot in the first team.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed whenever he has been called upon this season but he has so far only managed to score one goal and make three assists in 11 Premier League outings so far this term.

Ziyech, who played 83 minutes of the goalless draw with Wolves last week, will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

And the playmaker has now insisted that he feels completely settled at Stamford Bridge as he looks to help fire the Blues up the table.

Asked whether he feels fully settled at Chelsea FC now, Ziyech replied: “Yes, of course.

“I am now six or seven months here and I have started to adapt to things more and more.

“At the beginning everything is new and it is nice but I really also love to be around my family and my mother and my brothers and friends, but at this time it is not possible.

“So after a while it was a little bit difficult but you start to get used to it.

“I have not met the fans properly yet. The fans had a game when they could come to watch and then I got injured after 25 minutes against Leeds!

“Hopefully better times will come and everybody will be able to come to the stadium.”

Chelsea FC head into their clash against Spurs on the back of their 2-0 victory over Burnley last time out.

