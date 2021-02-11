Mateo Kovacic opens up about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Mateo Kovacic is convinced that Thomas Tuchel will be able to guide Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The German coach is currently settling into life in west London after having been brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of last month.

Tuchel has guided Chelsea FC to three wins in a row after a draw in his first game in charge against Wolves to help the Blues to start climbing the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table and are just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Kovacic has been pleased by the impact Tuchel has had at Chelsea FC so far this season and he is backing him to help guide the Blues to a top-four finish this term.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Kovacic said: “We have started well under the new coach.

“That’s two wins in a row, plus a draw in his first game, and he’s explained to us exactly what he wants from us.

“We have started well but I think we can do even better.

“We played well against Tottenham and if we continue like that I think we can certainly get back into the top four.”

Chelsea FC will return to top-flight action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Before that, the Blues are in FA Cup action on Thursday with an away test against Barnsley in the fifth round.

