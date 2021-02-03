Pat Nevin has lavished praise on Mason Mount following his reliable and consistent form for Chelsea FC this season.

The England international has been one of the Blues’ standout players this term under Frank Lampard and he will now be hoping to continue his form under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Mount played 80 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend and he will be hoping to start when the Blues travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old has so far scored two goals and made three assists in 20 Premier League games for the west London side so far this season.

And former Blues star Nevin has been delighted by the way Mount has been performing for Chelsea FC in recent months.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “The highlight for me in these early days of Thomas Tuchel has been the attitude and form of Mason Mount.

“Plenty of people have suggested he has been, on balance, Chelsea’s best player this season.

“He has certainly been the most reliable, but his brief showing against Wolves stole the show and against Burnley, I honestly think he just shaded it over Callum [Hudson-Odoi] for Man of the Match.

“He has been finding great space in that area between the opposition defence and midfield while his control of the ball when he receives it looks as good as anyone in the club.

“He is always on the half turn, his vision is great, always knowing who and what is around him and he is as willing as anyone to make runs beyond defenders to give others a pass option.

“This is all fine, but it is his understanding with Callum that has been the most exciting innovation.

“More often than not Mason has been posted further left when Callum has been either wide on the right, or even slightly wider still, on the substitutes’ bench.

“You always want to look for players who have an understanding, but it is really only in these last couple of outings when they have been playing close together in that area of the field that I have realised just how special that understanding could become.”

Chelsea FC head to Tottenham on Thursday night looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

The west London side are looking to establish themselves as one of the top challengers for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

They will take on Sheffield United away from home on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip