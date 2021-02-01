Paul Merson is convinced that Kai Havertz will end up being a “special” player for Chelsea FC despite his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international has so far failed to live up to expectations following his big-money move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

Havertz has struggled to find consistent form in all competitions for the Blues despite being a relatively regular fixture in the first team under Frank Lampard.

The 21-year-old will now be aiming to impress new Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the team and live up to his potential with the west London club.

Former Arsenal star Merson is convinced that Havertz will end up becoming a top player at Chelsea FC once he is able to rediscover his confidence with the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “He’s 21 years old, he’s going to be a good player.

“People can sit down with me and say he ain’t done anything but he will be special. He will be a special player.

“He’s young, he’s come over, his confidence is shot. For me, I think the manager got it right the other night. Keep playing him in the hole.”

Merson continued: “At the moment, he’s 21, he’s just come over to a country in lockdown. Even though he’s 21, he’s still got parents. If he’s having a bad time, you ring up your parents and tell them to come over for a couple of weeks, spend a bit of time with them.

“Or he rings a couple of mates and says, ‘I’ll fly you over, just come over and stay with us’, but that isn’t happening.

“He has a bad game or he’s out the team and he’s just got to go home and sit in an apartment and just stew. He’s 21, he’s an absolute kid and I feel sorry for him.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Tottenham away from home on Thursday night.

The Blues will then turn their attentions towards their trip to Sheffield United on Sunday.

