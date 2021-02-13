Micah Richards: Chelsea FC star will become ‘vital’ under Thomas Tuchel

Micah Richards believes that Marcos Alonso will end up becoming a key part of the Chelsea FC team under Thomas Tuchel.

The 30-year-old has found his first-team opportunities to be limited this season and he has only made five starts in the Premier League so far for the west London side.

However, Alonso has been a more regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team since Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of last month.

The Spaniard has featured in four out of the five games since Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge and Richards, who played alongside Alonso at Fiorentina, is convinced that the full-back can have a major impact in the second half of the campaign.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Thursday night, Richards said: “When I played with him at Fiorentina he could play as one of those in a three at the back or as one of the wing-backs

“I like him in this position, the wing-back role, because he always gets into these areas [the penalty area] causing havoc.

“He is one of the fittest players I have ever played with. He gives the ball and always goes on the outside. He has got great quality, a good left foot in terms of his technique and the way he plays the ball.

“But he always runs into this space, here [into the left side of the penalty area]. If you look at this for a finish [Alonso’s goal against Burnley], it is technically amazing.

“He has the composure to bring it down, one touch, two touch and the third one puts it in the back of the net.

“Under Tuchel, he will be a vital player, because he can play in so many positions.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Monday when they take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip