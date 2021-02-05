Jose Mourinho sets target for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has everything he needs to be able to win major titles at Chelsea FC, according to Jose Mourinho.

The German head coach is settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having been drafted in as Frank Lampard’s successor last week following the sacking of the ex-England midfielder.

Tuchel has been tasked with steering the west London side back up the Premier League table as the Blues look to get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

Mourinho enjoyed success in both of his spells at Chelsea FC and he last led them to the Premier League title in the 2014-15 campaign.

Some Chelsea FC fans were disappointed to see the Blues part company with Lampard after just one-and-a-half years, but Mourinho has insisted that he was not surprised.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss has also suggested that Tuchel will have no excuses for failing to win titles at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s trip to Tottenham on Thursday night, Mourinho said: “I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, (Carlo) Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion.

“It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there.

“I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to be successful and to win titles.

“Then I understand your question, and of course a coach needs time and needs stability and is a very good thing to feel stability.

“I’m not saying stability helps you sleep, I’m saying that stability gives you a different way of thinking and you are not just thinking about today, you are also thinking about tomorrow, you are also thinking the future.

“That’s the way it is. It’s Mr Abramovich’s club and you have to understand that it’s up to him to make his decisions.

“In my case, I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods and I’m very happy to have been there before and have that opportunity.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to face Sheffield United.

