Owen Hargreaves singled out Mason Mount for special praise for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Mount scored Chelsea FC’s equaliser from the penalty spot in the 54th minute at St Mary’s after Takumi Minamino had give the home side the lead in the first half.

The England midfielder has been a regular fixture and a consistent performer in the Chelsea FC team this season, scoring four goals and making three assists in 24 Premier League games for the west London side.

Mount is now hoping to continue impressing new boss Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team and help them to challenge for a top-four finish.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves was impressed by Mount’s showing on Saturday afternoon and said that he felt that he was the Blues’ top attacking performer at St Mary’s.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after the game, Hargreaves said: “Great penalty.

“To be fair, he was probably the only real Chelsea attacker that looked sharp, looked good and I thought he played really well.

“Everything he touched seemed to be positive.

“The rest of the attackers you’d have to say weren’t really in the game.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday night.

