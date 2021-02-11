Pat Nevin sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Pat Nevin believes that it won’t be long before Timo Werner finds his feet in front of goal for Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has made something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window last year.

Werner has so far only managed to score four goals in the Premier League so far this season, although he has also made five assists in the top flight.

The 24-year-old has not found the net in all competitions since the 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup back in mid January.

Werner notched up an assist and won a penalty in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend.

And Nevin feels that it won’t be long before Werner starts to fire on all cylinders for the west London side in front of goal.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said of Werner: “Obviously, the elephant in the room is the goal drought and although most watchers feel it is just a matter of time before things change there, just as many are realising what else Timo has given us recently.

“The work-rate has never been in question regarding the German, but it is becoming clearer that the effect he has on our play is making an ever-increasing difference at important moments.

“His willingness and ability to make lightning runs beyond defences led to both our goals up at Sheffield, but this isn’t new of course.

“There was the penalty won against Spurs to help deliver those three points and just 11 days before that he was setting up Tammy for his first goal against Luton Town.

“I will admit it was a slight surprise to me when I discovered he has the most league assists of anyone at the club this season, and I suspect that doesn’t include those penalties he has won (which I would definitely count as assists).

“There certainly seems to be a more relaxed look about him over the past few games, but then he will understand he is having that positive impact, even if he isn’t scoring as regularly as he would like right at this moment.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Thursday when they travel to Barnsley in the fifth round. They will then host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

