Paul Merson: Why Chelsea FC ‘need’ to sign Erling Haaland

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC “need” to sign a player such as Erling Haaland to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Norway international is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football and he has been linked with a possible move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Haaland, 20, has already scored 23 goals in all competitions for the German club this season and he continues to enhance his reputation with his fine performances in the Bundesliga.

The forward has inevitably been linked with a move to the Premier League in the future, and it remains to be seen how much longer he will remain at Dortmund.

Former Arsenal midfielder believes that Chelsea FC should be leading the race for his signature in the Premier League, and also feels that Manchester United should be tracking him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “Of all the teams who are in for Erling Haaland, Chelsea are the ones who need him most.

“They have always been successful with someone who has a presence up front and Haaland has that. He’s going to score bundles wherever he goes.

“And if you buy him this summer, you still have the prospect of being able to sell him for a profit later down the line because of his age.

“I’m not sure he’s such a good fit for Manchester City, where he probably wouldn’t play as much.

“But for whoever gets him, it will be worth it. He puts up numbers and he keeps on doing it. Whoever signs him will have a chance of winning the league.

“Manchester United should also be in for him. Edinson Cavani has done great there but he isn’t the future of Manchester United. If they went and got Haaland it would take them to another level. But do they go for Harry Kane instead?

“Kane isn’t going to Chelsea. No chance. But he might go to United. And that would leave Chelsea to go for Haaland.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host Newcastle United in the top flight at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side have won their last three games in the top flight.

