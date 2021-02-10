Reece James is confident that it won’t be long before Timo Werner starts firing on all cylinders for Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has struggled to find consistent form for the west London side since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window last year.

Despite having been a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge, Werner has so far only managed to score four goals and make five assists in 22 Premier League games.

Werner will be hoping to rediscover his scoring touch in front of goal under new manager Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months.

And Chelsea FC full-back James is convinced that it won’t be long before Werner starts to hit top gear for the west London side.

Speaking after Werner notched up an assist in the 2-1 win at Sheffield United at the weekend, James said: “His time is coming.

“He is working very hard and he was involved in two goals so it is not like he is not contributing. Two of his contributions helped get the win.”

James added: “In football, sometimes mistakes and strange things happen but we reacted well [to the own-goal equaliser] and we managed to get a penalty.

“We knew coming to Sheffield United was going to be a tough game. Last year they showed they are a very strong team and we knew we had to give 100 per cent to come away with the win.”

Chelsea FC are back in FA Cup action on Thursday night when they take on Barnsley away from home.

They will then turn their attentions back to the Premier League and their home clash against Newcastle United on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

