Rio Ferdinand predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish

Rio Ferdinand believes that Chelsea FC could end up just missing out on a top-four finish this season under Thomas Tuchel.

The west London side are looking to secure a place in the Champions League for next season after they brought in Tuchel as their new head coach to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Chelsea FC can move into the top four if they beat Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as they look to continue their recent upturn in form under Tuchel.

The Blues opted to sack Lampard last month after they were left languishing in mid-table, but the west London side have enjoyed an upturn in form since Tuchel’s appointment.

Chelsea FC have won their last three games in the top flight as they bid to climb the table and get themselves back into contention for Champions League qualification.

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that the Blues may still have slightly too much left to do to get themselves into the top four this season.

Asked about Chelsea FC’s top four hopes, Ferdinand told BT Sport on Saturday: “I think there’s a bit too much to do maybe.

“Leicester are still a fairly consistent team and I think the other teams will just be able to stay ahead of them.

“I think Tuchel will get it right there, I do like him as a manager. I think the players have taken to him immediately but I think there will be a little bit to do maybe to get in there.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they did, but that’s what I’ve gone for.

“I think the remit is 100 per cent Champions League football at a minimum once he’s gone in there. We’ll have to see with the way that regime is run he could get the sack.

“I think Frank’s [Lampard] sitting at home saying I could’ve got that team in the top four.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season.

