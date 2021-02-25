Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was left frustrated by Timo Werner’s performance for Chelsea FC during their victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old played 87 minutes of the Champions League tie as Olivier Giroud’s goal gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a 1-0 victory over the La Liga outfit in the first leg of the last-16 clash.

Werner has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has struggled to produce consistent form in front of goal for the west London side and he has so far scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Blues.

Werner has netted twice in his last 10 outings for the Blues and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand delivered his verdict on the German forward after Tuesday night’s victory.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said: “It’s just frustrating watching him because you’ve seen clips of him and you’ve seen what he can do.

“I feel like [his first-half miss] is not an easy chance but you’d like to see him get it on target and get a better connection on the ball.

“But he just frustrates you. There are far too many times where he’s too loose in possession when building up or decision-making when he gets into [dangerous] areas.

“Sometimes fast players sometimes have to slow the game down in their mind. They’re running so fast everything else is a blur, and that’s maybe how he seems at the moment.”

Werner, who has made five assists in the Premier League this term, will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

