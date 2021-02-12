Antonio Rudiger opens up about Chelsea FC summer signings

Antonio Rudiger believes that it won’t be long before Timo Werner and Kai Havertz find their feet at Chelsea FC.

The German duo are settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having signed from the Blues in the summer transfer window last year under Frank Lampard.

Both Werner and Havertz have struggled to find consistent form for the west London side since their moves, despite the Blues having paid big fees to bring them to Stamford Bridge.

Werner has been a regular fixture in the first team for the Blues but he has so far only managed to score four goals and make five assists in the Premier League for the west London side.

Havertz, meanwhile, has only scored one goal and made two assists in 18 Premier League games for the Blues this season.

However, their compatriot Rudiger does not believe that it will be long before both of the summer signings start hitting top gear with the west London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Rudiger said: “Our relationship is good. I’ve known the guys for a long time, especially Timo. I already played with him in Stuttgart. But I already know Kai from the national team.

“They are very talented guys, maybe in a little slump right now, but if you saw Timo’s performance against Sheffield United, then he was very important to us.

“He makes a lot of runs and I think the goals will come. That applies to both of them. This is their first experience abroad, they have only been in Germany so far, have only ever been in a safe environment, as I would call it.

“This is new territory for them and my job is to help them. I encourage them and I am just there for them.

“But at the end of the day they have to do their own work on the field.”

Both Havertz and Werner will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Newcastle United on Monday night in the Premier League.

