Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Hakim Ziyech

Thomas Tuchel does not believe it will be long before Hakim Ziyech hits top form for Chelsea FC.

The Morocco international has made something of a stuttering start to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from Ajax in the summer transfer window last year.

Ziyech has been hampered by a series of injuries since his move to Chelsea FC but he now appears to be ready to challenge for a regular run in the first team under Tuchel.

The 27-year-old will be aiming to impress his new manager as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

And Tuchel, speaking before the FA Cup clash against Barnsley on Thursday night, has revealed that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Ziyech so far in training.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Tuchel said of Ziyech: “For me it’s clear that he needs to adapt to this kind of football, this kind of league.

“He comes from the Dutch league, from a strong Ajax squad but they were the benchmark in the league and it’s not the same intensity and competition as it is here.

“But he’s adapting and he has the certain quality to decide matches and the certain quality to do the unexpected which can give you an extra twist in any game and on level which he proved with Ajax.

“Of course we want to push him to the same level of performance that he showed there and this is our job.”

Ziyech will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Blues are aiming to make it four wins in a row under their new head coach in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip