‘His potential is endless’: Thomas Tuchel on summer Chelsea FC signing

Thomas Tuchel has declared that it won’t be long before Kai Havertz begins to fulfil his “endless” potential at Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz has struggled to produce consistent form since his arrival at the club, with the 21-year-old having only managed to score one goal in the Premier League ahead of the clash with Burnley on Sunday.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to find his feet quickly under new Chelsea FC head coach Tuchel at Stamford Bridge as the Blues aim to get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

Tuchel believes that Havertz has the potential to develop into a key player for the Blues but warned that the German attacker will need to work hard to step his game up at the club.

Speaking in an interview before the clash with Burnley on Sunday, Tuchel said of Havertz: “His potential is endless, almost endless.

“It is a challenge for him, and I think he made a very brave choice, you have to understand.

“I am a huge fan of Bayer Leverkusen in terms of how they have developed as a club over years and years and what players they developed and what quality of football they play.

“But, you come from Leverkusen to Chelsea, the culture can not be any more different. A club where it is okay to maybe be second or third best, to reach the top four and repeat for this on a very high level.

“Then you go to a club where they talk about trophies and winning titles, it is so open, there is a certain atmosphere like at Bayern Munich they do this every year, they demand titles, titles and more titles and it does something to a club in the atmosphere.

“So that means that Kai has stopped not just to a different country, not only to a different club, not only different teammates, itself is already complicated, he even changes his culture and club environment in a dramatic way.

“And I love it because he is so far out of his comfort zone.”

Chelsea FC will be back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to face bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

After that, they will travel to take on Sheffield United in the top flight on Sunday.

