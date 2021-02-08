Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that he has already been impressed by the way Thomas Tuchel has begun life at Chelsea FC.

The German head coach was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of last month after the former England midfielder was sacked following a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Tuchel has now been tasked with steering Chelsea FC back up the Premier League table and getting the west London side back into contention for a top-four finish in the top flight.

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and better their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League under Lampard from last season as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Hudson-Odoi has now revealed that he has been encouraged by what he has seen from Tuchel on the training pitches at Cobham so far.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website before the trip to Sheffield United on Sunday, Hudson-Odoi said: “He [Tuchel] is looking at the Academy and looking at the young players playing already and he wants to make sure they develop well.

“So whether it is coming up to train with the first team or whether they are in the first team already, trying to get games or playing games, he wants you to improve.

“He tries that with every training session and every game, he keeps making you try to develop and working on weaknesses that you have.

“It is a good feeling to know that you can always get better day by day and you keep improving day by day because you want to do your best, not just for yourself but for the team as well.

“I feel like he has come here to try to improve everybody, as a player and as a team as well.”

Chelsea FC are back in FA Cup action on Thursday night when they take on Barnsley away from home in the fifth round.

After that, the west London side will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Newcastle United on Monday 15 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip