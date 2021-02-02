Thomas Tuchel rates Callum Hudson-Odoi’s display for Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he was delighted by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance at wing-back in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

The England international started the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge and played 73 minutes as he notched up an assist in what was the Blues’ first win under new boss Tuchel

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to push on under new boss Tuchel, with the 20-year-old having so far been limited to just five starts in the Premier League this season.

The new Chelsea FC head coach was delighted by the performance of the young attacker against Burnley on Sunday, although he believes that he has room for improvement when it comes to the timing of his runs.

Speaking to BT Sport after Sunday’s win, Tuchel said of Hudson-Odoi’s performance in his wing-back role: “I thought that [the role] maybe suits for him because he can play from the line and he can use his speed and acceleration.

“He also loves to come from the left side. I can see from his ability there. ‘We have to work a bit on his timing but he is also a threat with his speed and his capacity.

“Today is also a lot to defend because of the long balls. Azpi needed his help on his side and he did, again, very, very well.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to start once again when the Blues return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Thursday night.

The England attacker has scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for the west London club so far this term.

