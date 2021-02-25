Thomas Tuchel has praised Olivier Giroud’s professionalism after the veteran striker netted the winner for Chelsea FC in their victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The French forward started the game and netted the winner in the 68th minute with a brilliant overhead kick to edge Chelsea FC towards qualification for the quarter-finals.

Giroud has found himself in and out of the starting line-up at Chelsea FC this season but he has still managed to score 11 goals in all competitions for the Blues.

The 34-year-old has netted six times in the Champions League this season and Tuchel has been nothing but impressed by what he has seen from Giroud since the German head coach took over from Frank Lampard last month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports after Tuesday’s game, Tuchel said of Giroud: “If you see him on a daily basis, you cannot be surprised. He is totally fit, his body is in shape and his physicality is on top level.

“Mentally I have really the feeling he enjoys every day being a professional soccer player on this level and this is the level he needs to be.

“He trains like a 20-year-old, like a 24-year-old. He is a guy who has a good mixture of serious and joy in training. He is always positive and it is a big factor for the group.

“He starts, when he comes from the bench, he has all these qualities and it is good like this.”

Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Manchester United in a crunch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

