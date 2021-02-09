Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that the goals will come for Timo Werner if he keeps up his recent level of performances for Chelsea FC.

The 24-year-old Germany international has struggled to find consistent form in front of goal for the Blues since his big-money move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Indeed, Werner has only managed to score four goals in the Premier League so far this season, and he has not netted for the Blues since the 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup back on 10 January.

Werner set up Mason Mount for his opening goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night as he notched up his fifth assist of the season in the top flight.

Tuchel, who took over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge last week, is confident that Werner will rediscover his scoring touch in front of goal if he continues his current work-rate.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Sunday night, Tuchel said: “It was a brilliant run [from Werner] to assist the first goal.

“It was a good decision to go around the goalkeeper for the second one. It was a foul and he got us the decisive penalty again.

“I could feel that situation at Tottenham gave him a boost. I could feel him stronger and stronger every day. Today I could really feel him on the pitch. He was in the game mentally and physically. And he was decisive, that’s the most important thing.

“If he continues like this the goals will come, I am sure.”

Chelsea FC are back in FA Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to face Barnsley in the fifth round.

The Blues will then play Newcastle United at home in the Premier League next Monday night.

