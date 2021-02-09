Timo Werner opens up on his Chelsea FC role under Thomas Tuchel

Timo Werner has revealed that he has been enjoying his role under new Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Germany international started Sunday night’s 2-1 victory at Sheffield United and set up Mason Mount for the Blues’ opener with an excellent cut-back.

Werner has generally struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move to the west London club from RB Leipzig last summer.

The 24-year-old has only managed to score four goals and make five assists in 22 Premier League appearances for the west London side so far this season.

Werner has been deployed in a slightly more central role by Tuchel since his appointment last month and the Germany international says he is already relishing the position shift.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website after the win against the Blades, Werner said: “Every manager is different in how he wants us to play. He gives us a lot of ideas.

“Now I play as a left number 10, not a left winger, so I have more space for my runs in the middle and can play behind a striker, or with a number 10 behind me as a second striker.

“So it’s very good for me and I think there were also good moves from the manager in the last two wins.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s win, Werner continued: “Overall I think it’s a good win for us.

“It was very difficult, the whole game, against a very good high-defending Sheffield United and we are very proud that we win, continuing on from our last wins.

“For myself, again no goal, but it’s good to see that I can help the team with other things at the moment and I’ll keep going.

“I’m happy when we win and when I can make two assists like today that is also good, but as a striker you want to score.

“It’s a long time now for me, I haven’t had so long a period without a goal in my career before, but you can’t do anything against this.

“You have to keep going and try to do your best on the field and the goals will come.”

Sunday’s win lifted Chelsea FC into fifth place in the Premier League table following three victories on the bounce for Tuchel’s men.

The west London side will return to FA Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to face Burnley in the fifth round.

