Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Billy Gilmour

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has already been impressed by Billy Gilmour’s talent in training for Chelsea FC.

The Scottish midfielder broke into the Blues’ first team last season under Frank Lampard and earned lots of praise for his performances before suffering a long-term knee injury last year.

Gilmour, 19, is now back available for selection for the Blues and will be hoping to push for a starting spot in the Chelsea FC team under Tuchel in the coming weeks and months.

Tuchel has been impressed by what he has seen from the Scottish midfielder in training so far as Gilmour looks to impress his new manager.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s FA Cup clash against Barnsley, Tuchel said of Gilmour: “First of all, I like him as a person because for me he represents everything that a young guy from the Academy should represent when he arrives in the first team.

“He is happy to be here and living his dream. He has the perfect mix between being humble and patient but also trying in every training session to improve and learn and not show too much respect.

“Billy has a lot of qualities – he is very self-confident in our training games, a very strong passer, very smart in finding positions and he has all the physical abilities to play in the first team.

“We have a strong midfield and he is clearly one of four players for central midfield behind Jorginho, [Mateo] Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

“That makes it difficult for him to find his place but he is the number four right now in my head and to be the number four out of two positions is a pretty good start.

“We are happy to have him and we are absolutely ready to push him and support him on his way.”

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Newcastle United on Monday night.

The west London side are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and have won their last three games on the spin in the English top flight under Tuchel.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s round of games.

