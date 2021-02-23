Thomas Tuchel sends Chelsea FC message to Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has spoken further to Callum Hudson-Odoi after he was substituted in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend.

Hudson-Odoi came off the bench for the west London side at half-time of the Premier League clash but he was then substituted in the second half, with Tuchel not having been satisfied with the England international’s display.

Tuchel has since explained his decision to bring off the 20-year-old before the end of the stalemate at St Mary’s, and he has now clarified his position further, revealing that he has spoken to the attacking midfielder above the move.

Hudson-Odoi will now be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Tuchel said: “It is not a big thing at all for me. I have spoken to Callum, and I’ve spoken to the whole group. Sometimes, these things happen in football and it was just my decision.

“Maybe I was being harsh on him because he was on my side of the pitch and I was up close to him, but I did not feel that he was really into the game.

“I didn’t think he was totally sharp and that is why I took a hard decision on him. But that decision was in the moment and for that day only.

“For me, this is absolutely not a big thing and only becomes one if people want to talk about it.

“Callum has been fantastic for me so far and it’s on him to show me that every game and every day in training.

“I want him to show me that he is a reliable guy for the team when he comes on from the bench, like he is when he starts.

“He has started a lot of games for me and in this instance, he has taken a hard decision.

“Now he must swallow it and come into training ready to work ahead of Atletico, a game which he has every chance of starting.”

Hudson-Odoi has scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The Blues will take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

