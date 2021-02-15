Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel has challenged Callum Hudson-Odoi to keep working hard as he looks to realise his potential at Chelsea FC.

The England international will be hoping to hold down a regular fixture in the Blues first team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to impress the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for the west London side so far this season and he will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Newcastle United on Monday night.

Hudson-Odoi has featured in all five games since Tuchel was drafted in to replace Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

And the new Chelsea FC head coach has now spoken about the importance of Hudson-Odoi continuing to work hard behind the scenes.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Tuchel said: “I became aware of Callum during my days at Paris.

“I’d say probably two years ago. His name popped up on our radar because, clearly, he had so much potential.

“I’ve always liked Callum because of the personality he shows on the pitch. Now I’ve got to know him better, I can say he’s a really positive guy and he always has a smile on his face.

“We like this a lot, his positive mentality and his positive attitude on the pitch. Of course, he is also very talented and we can see his ability to speed up the game with a high-intensity run. He also shows composure on the ball and, of course, he can score and assist.

“He’s shown his ability at youth levels and then moving up into the Premier League. These are the steps he has to take into the adult game and the challenge for Callum now is to keep working hard, keep improving and become a regular and maintain a certain level all the time.

“That’s the challenge for Callum and we will be by his side every step of the way.

“He’s made a very good start but he cannot rely only on match minutes, he must keep working hard and maintaining his high levels in training too. But he is doing really well and I’m very pleased with Callum.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League against Newcastle United as they look to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for a top-four finish this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip