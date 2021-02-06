Thomas Tuchel delivers latest Chelsea FC injury update after win at Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Thiago Silva suffered a “worrying” muscular injury during Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Brazilian defender has been a regular fixture in the heart of Chelsea FC’s defence in recent months following his arrival at the club from PSG in the summer transfer window.

Thiago Silva has started 17 games for the Blues in all competitions but he had to be replaced in the 36th minute of the clash in north London after appearing to pull a muscle while stretching for a ball.

Chelsea FC will now assess the seriousness of the problem, but Tuchel has hinted that he is expecting to see the veteran defender sidelined for some time with the issue.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the win, Tuchel said: “I saw Thiago with a big strap around his muscle but we have to wait.

“It’s worrying because it’s a muscle injury.”

Later, in his post-match news conference, Tuchel added: “It will be very tight for Sunday’s game, only two days recovery.

“It is too early to give a diagnosis because I saw him very briefly with a big strap around his muscle.

“We will have to wait until tomorrow so we can confirm it but I think for Sunday he is a big doubt.”

Jorginho scored the only goal of the game for the Blues on Thursday night from the penalty spot in the 24th minute as the west London side made it back to back wins in the top flight.

Chelsea FC will now focus on returning to Premier League action when they take on Sheffield United away from home at the weekend as they bid to continue their climb up the table.

