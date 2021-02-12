Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following his appointment as Chelsea FC boss.

Kante has so far only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea FC since Tuchel was drafted in to replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The French midfielder has been recovering from a hamstring injury and he will now be eager to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks and months.

Kante is widely regarded as one of the finest holding midfielders in European football, and Blues boss Tuchel has admitted that he has been thrilled by what he has seen from the France international in training at Cobham since he took over at the club.

Speaking in an interview before the FA Cup clash against Barnsley, Tuchel said: “I’m absolutely not concerned about any more injuries.

“I feel a support and quality of medical physical department on the highest level. so I’m absolutely not concerned and we can manage his minutes and his workload. We take care of him in all physical aspects.

“Secondly I am absolutely not concerned about his quality. What I see on the pitch during games and what I see on the training pitch here in Cobham is everything that I expected, but I expected a lot because I am a huge fan of him.

“I can see the input he has on teams. He makes teams better. He makes guys around him feel comfortable. He has the mentality of a water carrier but on such a high level.

“What I see here in possession games what I see in acceleration what I see in passing ability is absolutely outstanding combined in such a humble personality I am absolutely not concerned.”

Tuchel added: “I think N’Golo fits into any manager’s plans on the planet. I was desperate to have him in my teams [in the past].

“I am so happy to have him back again. We put him on the pitch against Tottenham and he helped everybody on the pitch, which is what he does.

“To see the guy live, to see how he works, how humble he is, the quality he gives to the team. I am so humble to be his coach.”

Kante will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC host Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are aiming to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League as they aim to climb the top-flight table.

