Thomas Tuchel: My thoughts on Mason Mount at Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mason Mount since he took over at Chelsea FC last week.

Mount has been one of the Blues’ top performers this season and he has been a regular fixture in the Blues team since impressing under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The England midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win at Spurs on Thursday night, will be hoping to continue his good performances under Tuchel as he bids to help inspire Chelsea FC to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

Mount, 22, will be aiming to keep impressing the new Chelsea FC head coach and hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up.

Tuchel has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has been seeing from Mount so far since the German head coach took over from Lampard at Stamford Bridge last week.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s trip to Tottenham on Thursday night, Tuchel said of Mount: “What I’ve seen from the outside and what I’ve seen on the inside, he is 100 per cent all the time.

“He cares a lot about Chelsea, he cares a lot about his teammates, he is leaving his heart on the pitch.

“If you train with Mason, if you play with Mason, you can be sure he gives 100 per cent every minute and this is the best level to grow. It’s the best situation to start and the best situation to become a top, top player.

“He has everything needed to reach higher and higher levels. I don’t know where his limits are but right now we will push him and support him.

“The most important thing is that it comes from inside of him. What makes me very happy is he is a nice guy, a totally open guy. He has a positive aura and energy in the dressing room and it’s a real pleasure to work with the whole team and Mason.

“I’m not surprised (with the quality of the squad) and I am delighted with the way we train and behave.

“We can be flexible because there are two or three who can play the positions at a high level. I am absolutely pleased with the behaviour and atmosphere we have right now.

“We have to keep on going because this is exactly how it should be to grow as a team.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face Sheffield United in the top flight.

They will then take on Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round next week.

