Thomas Tuchel has praised the “brave” decisions of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for leaving their comfort zones in Germany and signing for Chelsea FC last summer.

The German pair have been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues under Frank Lampard last year.

Werner joined from RB Leipzig and Havertz later arrived in a similarly big-money deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

The pair have struggled to produce consistent performances for the Blues despite having been regular fixtures in the first team for most of the campaign.

Tuchel, who took over from Lampard in late January, believes that the pair deserve praise for having the confidence to take the step of joining Chelsea FC and he is under no doubt that they will hit top form for the Blues eventually.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tuchel said: “I think first of all, they fit into any plans of any manager because they have strong potential, strong talent – this is obvious.

“I think first of all they did a brave decision to go abroad and to leave their comfort zones. Timo was the top guy in Leipzig, Kai was the top guy in Leverkusen. To jump abroad and move to the most demanding league in Europe at a club like Chelsea – where people demand results and titles if possible – It’s a huge step outside your comfort zone.

“First of all I talk to them and tell them I like this decision because stepping outside gives you energy, makes you brave and maybe makes you uncomfortable but maybe that’s what you need to reach your next level.

“You will have days where you doubt and maybe you’re not happy but this is a process of change when you want to grow as a player. This is a strong decision. Let’s walk the talk.

“I will try to help you, try to push you, try to guide you, to be at your side when it’s needed. Maybe the first contact was easier because I’m German, they’re German and we know each other for a long time.

“But in the end it’s like any player – they need confidence, they need trust, they need an honest approach. Sometimes they need the truth from you even if they don’t like it.

“It’s the same with these guys. They have a lot of potential but at the same time the club demands a lot from them and I understand because they spent a lot of money so it’s time to step up and fight for it.”

Both Havertz and Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when they return to Premier League action on Sunday with a crunch home clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

