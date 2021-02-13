Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Chelsea FC star Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that Timo Werner will be back available for Chelsea FC when the Blues host Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Germany international sat out the 1-0 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night after he picked up a dead leg during the win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Werner has been working on his recovery behind closed doors at Cobham and the club’s medical staff are now hoping that the 24-year-old will be back available for selection when the Blues take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Speaking in an interview before the 1-0 win over Barnsley, Tuchel said: “He had a huge impact on our games so that’s why we are a bit sad because it would have been possible to just keep his momentum going and give him a chance to find the net.

“We could have risked it, but the decision stands and it is hopeful now for him to recover and be back on Monday.

“Normally, you want to keep going with these things. With the dead leg, it is still painful with contact so we took him out of half of the training when we did some small-sided games and the possession games.

“It is still painful with contact so we didn’t risk it and we will not risk it.”

Chelsea FC, who are currently in fifth place in the table, head into their clash against Newcastle United looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League.

The Blues have drawn one and won three of their four games in the top flight since Tuchel was drafted in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of last month.

