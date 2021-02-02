Thomas Tuchel rates Timo Werner’s performance for Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he was satisfied with Timo Werner’s performance for Chelsea FC against Burnley on Sunday despite the forward drawing another blank in front of goal.

Werner played the full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge but was unable to get himself on the scoresheet as goals from Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta notched up the victory for the Blues.

The German attacker was deployed in an inside left position in the first half before being moved into a central striking role after half-time.

Werner has struggled to produce consistent form for the Blues in front of goal recently and he has only scored one goal and made one assist in his last 10 appearances for Chelsea FC in all competitions.

Tuchel was pleased by the 24-year-old’s performance against Burnley and has encouraged the forward to continue to work hard to rediscover his scoring touch.

Speaking at his post-match news conference about Werner’s display, Tuchel said: “He’s totally into it and he gives everything. Every striker in the world is sensitive and nothing helps more than goals.

“As long as he has the impact and tries everything and works like he worked today we will support him. We missed some chances to use him in counter-attacks. This is his absolute strength with his pure speed.

“So we have to improve and bring him into situations where he can be decisive for us, and at the same time he was confident to play, but it’s not something you can demand.

“He has to work hard and maybe he will find an easy goal one metre in front of the line, or maybe somebody shoots at his knee and it’s deflected in, but he will find that extra one per cent.”

Werner will be hoping to be involved once again when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The west London side are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip