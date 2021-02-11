Hakim Ziyech opens up about his difficult start at Chelsea FC

Hakim Ziyech has described his slow start at Chelsea FC as “annoying” as he continues to get used to life at Stamford Bridge.

The playmaker linked up with his new team-mates in the summer transfer window last year after a deal was agreed to sign him from Ajax last winter.

Ziyech has struggled with injury issues since his move to the west London side and he has so far only started eight games in the Premier League for the Blues.

The 27-year-old will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team under new boss Thomas Tuchel as he bids to help the west London side challenge for a top-four finish in the top flight.

Ziyech has now opened up about his start to life at Chelsea FC following his move to the club last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ziyech said: “It has been a difficult first six months for me at Chelsea.

“I began with an injury, came back and then got injured again. Things have not gone as I had hoped. The pace of the game over here is much quicker than it was at Ajax.

“I picked that up straight away, and then I got injured in my first training game.

“That sets you back completely and then it happens again. It was bloody annoying.

“I am used to having my friends, and my mum, around me. Being without them has taken some getting used to, and of course the lockdown has made matters worse.

“On top of that I’ve had to learn how to drive on the other side of the road. I’ve not had any accidents, but it was very difficult at the start.”

Chelsea FC are back in FA Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to face Barnsley in the top flight.

The west London side will then return to Premier League action on Monday night with a home clash against Newcastle United.

