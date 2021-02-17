Chelsea FC are the only Premier League club to have made a contract offer to Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the Austria international’s signature ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Alaba is set to become a free agent in the summer when his current deal with Bayern comes to an end.

According to the same story, most Premier League clubs don’t believe Alaba is genuinely interested in making the switch to the English top flight.

The report goes on to add that the leading English clubs have opted against offering the Austrian defender a deal due to these concerns.

But 90Min claim that Chelsea FC have presented the 28-year-old with the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet go on to add that it’s not clear how seriously Alaba is taking the contract proposal from the west London side.

According to the football website, Alaba doesn’t have a “real desire” to play in the Premier League following his 11-year career at Bayern.

Alaba has scored 33 times in 415 games in all competitions since making his debut for the German side back in 2009.

The Austrian defender has won nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League twice during his Bayern career.

