Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German newspaper Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the new Blues manager has identified two defensive targets that he wants to sign at the end of the season.

The same article states that Tuchel would like to recruit highly-rated France international Upamecano in the summer despite a lot of competition for the 22-year-old.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC will have to battle it out with Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC for the RB Leipzig defender’s signature in the summer.

Bild go on to claim that Chelsea FC are also interested in a swoop to sign Schalke 04 defender Niklas Sule as Tuchel looks to overhaul the Blues defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

The report goes on to add that the west London side could be able to sign Upamecano in a £38m deal this summer thanks to his affordable contract release clause.

Chelsea FC signed Brazilian defender Thiago Silva and Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell under Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Tuchel took over the reins from Lampard last month after the club legend paid the price for the west London side’s inconsistent performances in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Sheffield United in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday evening.

