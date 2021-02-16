Hakim Ziyech’s stance on Chelsea FC future revealed – report

Hakim Ziyech is considering his future at Chelsea FC despite moving to Stamford Bridge last summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Four Four Two, is reporting that Ziyech is weighing up his future at Chelsea FC following a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

The same article states that the Morocco international has grown unsure about his future at Stamford Bridge following a stop-start debut season in the Premier League.

According to the same story, Ziyech could seek a move away from the west London side in the summer given his concerns about his prospects under Thomas Tuchel.

The report adds that Frank Lampard’s replacement Tuchel is thought to see the Morocco international as a back-up options rather than a permanent fixture in his starting line up.

Corriere dello Sport reckon that Ziyech could ask Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich to put him up for sale in order to allow the African star to kick-start his career elsewhere.

The media outlet claim that the Premier League side would be reluctant to sell the 27-year-old given Chelsea FC spent £33m on the Ajax star less than 12 months ago.

Ziyech has scored one goal and has made three assists in 11 games in the Premier League so far this season.

The Moroccan winger has also netted once in five Champions League appearances this term.