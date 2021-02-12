Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Kays Ruiz-Atil from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by Inside Futbol, is reporting that the Blues are likely to make a bid for the PSG teenager at the end of the season.

The same article states that Ruiz-Atil has fallen out of favour at PSG since former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino took over the reins from Tuchel in December.

According to the same story, the west London side have held discussions with the PSG star’s representatives last summer about a potential switch to the English capital.

Foot Mercato go on to report that Chelsea FC are likely to revive their interest in the 18-year-old at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The French media outlet reveal that Tuchel is a big fan of the PSG talent and the Chelsea FC manager is keen to reunite with Ruiz-Atil in the summer.

The report claims that Ruiz-Atil’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the Ligue 1 campaign and the French side haven’t negotiated a new deal with PSG.

Tuchel has managed to remain unbeaten in the Premier League since taking over the reins from Frank Lampard last month.

Chelsea FC started life under the German head coach with a goalless draw with Wolves before successive Premier League victories over Burnley, Spurs and Sheffield United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip