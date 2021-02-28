Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Chelsea FC and Manchester United to play out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

Manchester United have, however, only won two of their last five games in the Premier League and they will be eager to make it back to back wins in the top flight when they travel to west London this weekend.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are aiming to get themselves back into the top four under Thomas Tuchel, with the Blues having won four of their last five outings in the Premier league.

The west London side dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend and they will be keen to bounce back against the Red Devils on Sunday.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Berbatov is backing the game to end all square in west London on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “This is a real tough one and in intriguing clash near the top of the table.

“Chelsea are playing good football and United continue to have ups and downs so I think this could be too close to call which is why I’m going for a draw.”

Manchester United finished third last season, while Chelsea FC ended up fourth.

