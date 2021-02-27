Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC and Man United to play out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Saturday 27 February 2021, 05:45 UK
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC and Manchester United to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Manchester United head into the game looking to continue their recent good form in the Premier League as they aim to keep up the pace on leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Red Devils were 3-1 winners over Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend in their most recent top-flight outings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently second in the table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City heading into the clash at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are fifth in the table and six points behind Manchester United heading into the crunch clash in west London.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to move up the top-flight table.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that the two sides will share the spoils at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United won convincingly enough in the end against Newcastle last weekend – but they had a wobble like they do in most games.

“United have been excellent on the road this season but you just know that Chelsea will make it difficult for them.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season.

