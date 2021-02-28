Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC and Manchester United to play out a goalless draw in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton last weekend.

Chelsea FC have been in good domestic form since Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January, with the west London side having won four of their last five games in the Premier League.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to build on their 3-1 victory over Newcastle United from last weekend as they bid to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see the two sides play out a disappointing goalless draw in Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arguably the game of the weekend, Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge with a fantastic away record.

“If this were a few months ago, I’d have fancied United to take advantage of Chelsea’s attacking style on the counter.

“However, since Thomas Tuchel has arrived, all that has changed. Chelsea have a solidness about them and are a real throwback to what we saw when Jose Mourinho arrived there all those years ago.

“With that in mind, I expect Chelsea to give up some territory, which won’t suit United at all.

“I’m predicting a real tactical battle, and in the end, I think we may end up with a stalemate.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to finish in the top four this season once again after they ended up fourth in the table last term.

