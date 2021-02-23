Paul Scholes previews Chelsea FC v Man United

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United do not have much to worry about when they take on Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils are preparing for their trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Blues side as they look to continue their push for the title.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are fifth in the table and six points behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side heading into Sunday’s game in west London.

The Blues have won four of their last five games in the Premier League, but former Red Devils midfielder Scholes does not believe that Manchester United need to be too worried about the threat posed by the west London side this weekend.

Asked if Manchester United next few games games will define their season, Scholes told BT Sport: “It will yeah, but you’ve got to play these teams if you’re going to be successful – and you’ve got to beat them. They have really struggled in big games.

“Chelsea away, I watched Chelsea yesterday I thought they were OK but they were a little bit toothless in the final third.

“Look, I think United don’t have that much to worry about with Chelsea. I think they’ll be OK there, especially away from home their record is brilliant.

“The one game there obviously you worry about is Manchester City [on 7 March]. They’re playing so well, 10 points clear at the top of the league, such a brilliant squad of players in fine form.

“That will be tricky, but they’re capable of doing it. I look at the other games I think they’re capable of winning all of them.”

Before their clash against Chelsea FC, Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the return leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday night.

