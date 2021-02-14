Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Newcastle

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will extend their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues haven’t put a foot wrong since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from club legend Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Tuchel’s first game in charge, but the west London side have a perfect record since that stalemate.

The Blues have beaten Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United before Chelsea FC secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Tammy Abraham scored a second-half winner to secure a 1-0 win against Championship side Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium to set up a quarter-final clash against Sheffield United next month.

Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League games, securing surprise victories over Everton and Southampton.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward win against Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday night.

“Callum Wilson’s injury is a big blow to Newcastle, and they will miss him for the next few weeks, but at least they have a bit of breathing space above the bottom three after their wins over Everton and Southampton,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea look solid under new boss Thomas Tuchel, so I am backing them to get another clean sheet here.

“He is still working out how to get the best out of his attackers, but I think they will find a way through the Magpies.”

Chelsea FC have won four of their last six Premier League games, including a 2-0 victory over Steve Bruce’s men back in November.

Federico Fernandez scored a tenth-minute own goal before Abraham found the back of the net in the second half.

