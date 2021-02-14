Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Newcastle United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to continue their recent good form by claiming a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Blues are preparing to welcome the Magpies to Stamford Bridge as they look to build on their recent mini-resurgence under new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The German has started strongly at Stamford Bridge since having been drafted in to replace Frank Lampard at the club towards the end of January.

Chelsea FC have won three and drawn one of their last four games in the Premier League to place them firmly back into contention for a top-four finish this season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are just above the relegation zone after having won only two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is fully expecting to see Chelsea FC claim all three points with a victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Writing in his column quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “The bad news for Newcastle is the injury to Callum Wilson, he has been excellent for them and it’s a big blow because he was scoring the goals.

“Chelsea will want to continue their positive form under Tuchel and I think they will do that with a win.”

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League trophy since 2017 and they finished in fourth place in the table last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip