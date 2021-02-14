Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Newcastle United

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to continue their upturn in form under Thomas Tuchel by claiming a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Blues are preparing to welcome the Magpies to Stamford Bridge as they bid to make it four wins in a row in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC started their new era under Tuchel with a goalless draw with Wolves but the Blues have won all of their games in the top flight since then to reignite their top four hopes.

The west London side also booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Thursday night by claiming a 1-0 win away to Barnsley.

Chelsea FC are now preparing to welcome a Newcastle United side to Stamford Bridge who have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see the west London side claim all three points with a victory on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea have hit a nice run of form under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

“The German certainly seems to have had the desired effect with the players now noticeably more organised, especially at the back.

“Newcastle have had a few good results of late. This will have come as such a welcome sight to the Geordie faithful after such a worrying run of form at the start of the year.

“I think this one will be tough for the visitors. Chelsea have their tails up and seem to be extremely focused on securing Champions League football next season.

“I think they’ll have too much and can see them running out comfortable winners.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Southampton in their next Premier League game after Monday’s clash on Saturday 20 February.

