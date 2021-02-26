Tony Cascarino has heaped praise on Olivier Giroud following his recent fine form for Chelsea FC.

The veteran forward once again underlined his importance to the Blues team in midweek when he netted the vital winner in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Giroud, 34, netted a spectacular overhead kick in the second half of the Champions League tie to help the Blues take a step closer to the quarter-finals.

The former Arsenal forward has netted 11 goals in all competitions for the west London side this season and has always been a threat in front of goal for the Blues.

Now, Cascarino has explained why he rates the France international so highly following his recent good form for Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Cascarino said: “I would say he is the best in the world of the most underrated players.

“There are a good few that are underrated and he’s at the top of the list.

“I was lucky enough to see Olivier as a young man when he was at Montpellier when they won the [Ligue 1] title, and he played a big part in that before he joined Arsenal.

“You could always see there was something a little bit different because he’s not a traditional centre-forward, yet he leads the line brilliantly.

“But he’ll do things that a No.10 can do. That goal [against Atletico] is a No.10 goal, it’s a Roberto Baggio type of goal. I’ve seen Giroud do that four or five times in his career.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome top-four rivals Manchester United to Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently outside of the top four and in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification under Thomas Tuchel.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip