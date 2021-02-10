Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Tottenham in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

Spurs were 2-0 winners against West Bromwich Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday lunchtime after goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the English capital.

Tottenham ended a three-game losing run thanks to their straightforward win against the relegation contenders at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend.

Spurs were 4-1 winners against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round to set up a meeting with Everton after Jose Mourinho’s men had notched up a 5-0 victory over minnors Marine in the third round.

Everton, on the other hand, secured a point in a 3-3 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening after Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted an equaliser in the fourth minute of added time.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were 3-0 winners against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park as the Italian head coach looks to win his first silverware at the Merseyside outfit.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to beat Everton on penalties after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

“Harry Kane is back from injury to lead Tottenham’s attack – and they really do need him,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Everton’s form has, generally, been better in the past few weeks but they have still dropped some silly points at Goodison Park.

“I have a feeling this one will go the distance, and will be decided on penalties.”

Mourinho has only managed to win the FA Cup once during his two stints at Chelsea FC and two-and-a-half year reign at Manchester United.

The Portuguese side led Chelsea FC to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final in 2007.

Carlo Ancelotti led Chelsea FC to FA Cup glory in 2010 after the Blues were 1-0 winners against Portsmouth.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip