Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Tottenham in FA Cup

Michael Owen is backing Everton to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Toffees secured a point in a 3-3 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday night after England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an added-time equaliser.

Everton are in seventh position in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Tottenham despite Carlo Ancelotti’s side having played one game less than the north London side.

The Merseyside outfit have won only won four of their 10 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season, producing their best form under Ancelotti on the road.

Tottenham ended a three-game losing run with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Spurs have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games on the road to highlight their patchy form in their away fixtures.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Everton to edge to a narrow 2-1 win over Tottenham at Goodison Park in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

“Spurs got a much needed win against West Brom at the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There is no hiding how reliant they are on Harry Kane, so Spurs’ fans will have everything crossed that he stays fit for the remainder of the season.

“They take on an Everton side that have been solid of late. Coming back from 2-0 then 3-2 down at Old Trafford is no mean feat and it just shows how much fight they have in their side right now.

“I don’t think there’s much between these two on paper, however, I think Everton have enough character to grind out a result and make it through.”

Everton were 1-0 winners against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the opening day of the Premier League season back in September following Calvert-Lewin’s winner.

Spurs have won three of their last six games against Everton in the Premier League.

