Ian Wright sends message to Man United star Mason Greenwood

Ian Wright has suggested that Mason Greenwood needs to up his game after he failed to score in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Southampton.

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford as the Red Devils ran riot against the Saints and laid down a marker in their bid to challenge for the Premier League title.

Greenwood notched up an assist during the game but failed to find the net despite Manchester United scoring nine times against the visitors at their home ground.

The teenager has only managed to score one goal in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, and he has only netted four goals in total all season.

Former Arsenal star Wright felt that Greenwood should have been able to find the net against the Saints during the dominant performance by the Red Devils.

Asked if Greenwood’s failure to score against Southampton was disappointing, Wright replied: “Yeah because he’s a forward and he needs to score at the minute.

“I thought he did some good stuff today but even when Daniel James came on Daniel James got himself in a situation when the ball came across when Bruno Fernandes headed it back that he got himself in the middle of the goal.

“I didn’t see Mason Greenwood in the middle of the goal too many times on a day in which there was goals to be had.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Everton at home in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are aiming to improve on their third placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

