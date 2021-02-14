Leeds to rival Tottenham for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard - report

Leeds are one of three Premier League clubs ready to rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Mikkel Damsgaard, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 14 February 2021, 08:30 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Yorkshire club are one of four Premier League clubs interested in the highly-rated Danish midfielder ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds have earmarked the 20-year-old as a potential summer signing to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the Elland Road outfit could face competition from Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham United in the upcoming transfer window.

The Daily Star reveals that Spurs have asked to be kept inform of Damsgaard’s situation at Sampdoria after his impressive start to life in Serie A.

The media outlet add that Southampton, Leeds and West Ham have all expressed an interest in the Sampdoria midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report highlights that reigning Serie A champions Juventus have also shown an interest in Damsgaard following his impressive performances in the Italian top flight.

The Daily Star add that Damsgaard has four and a half years left to run on his current deal with Sampdoria.

The Denmark international moved to Sampdoria in a £6.7m deal from Nordsjaelland in 2020.

Damsgaard scored 13 times in 93 games in all competitions during his three-season stint at Nordsjaelland.

