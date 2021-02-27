Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to claim a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Leeds head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League following their 3-0 victory over Southampton last time out.

The Whites currently find themselves in 10th place in the Premier League table as they look to secure their spot in the English top flight for next season.

Leeds United have won 11 of their 25 games in the Premier League so far this season and they will be looking to gain an advantage over Villa this weekend.

Aston Villa are currently just a point ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League table heading into Saturday’s showdown at Elland Road.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Leeds United claim all three points when they host the Villains this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds were really strong against Southampton in midweek, and won without Kalvin Phillips in their team.

“The only other time that has happened this season came when they beat Aston Villa in the reverse of this fixture in October. Phillips is still injured and I am going for the same outcome again this time.

“I’ve talked before about how Phillips knits Leeds together and they are not the same without him – well, we found out what Villa are like without Jack Grealish when they lost to Leicester at the weekend. They looked ordinary against the Foxes.”

Leeds United will take on West Ham United, Chelsea FC and Fulham in their next three Premier League games – all against London-based opposition.

