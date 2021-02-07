Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to claim a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Whites started the weekend in 11th place in the Premier League table after a run of two wins in their last five outings in the top flight.

Leeds United are looking to secure their place in the Premier League for next season and have been in good form since their promotion to the English top flight last season.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are currently level on points with the Whites and only behind Monday’s opponents on goal difference.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Berbatov is backing Leeds United to claim a comfortable home win against the Eagles on Monday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “I love the way Marcelo Bielsa has got his Leeds team playing and, while it doesn’t always get results, I think they’ll have too much threat for an inconsistent Palace defence.”

Leeds United will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday 14 February.

After that, the Whites will face Wolves, Southampton and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games.

